Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): At least 8 employees of the Jiwaji University of Gwalior were terminated for watching porn on the university premises. After receiving the information, a committee was formed to investigate the matter. The employees who were dismissed include two women employees.

The dismissed employees include six service providers, one permanent employee of the university and one guest lecturer.

It is being said that the university while trying to defend its employees has framed the service providers.

According to a report by National Knowledge Network (NKN), it was revealed to the management that 8 users of the university have searched pornographic websites for 1256 minutes in 7 days. Not only this, but many porn videos have also been downloaded.

After the revelation, Jiwaji University management summoned all the officials in the case and investigated the IDs from which the porn sites were watched following which the names of eight employees were revealed.