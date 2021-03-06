Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's health deteriorated on Saturday.

She was taken to Mumbai for better treatment.

Two months ago, Thakur was admitted to the AIIMS after she complained of Covid induced symptoms on December 18. Incidentally, her hearing for the 2008 Malegaon blast case, where she is an accused, was scheduled the next day (December 19) in the special National Investigation Agency court.

Doctors said that the 50-year-old MP has multiple co-morbidities. "She has asthma, hypertension, diabetes and several other underlying conditions," a doctor from the team monitoring her health at AIIMS said on the condition of anonymity.