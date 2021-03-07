MP's daughter-in-law speaks of threat to life

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The daughter-in-law of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore has said she faces a threat to her life and appealed to the police for protection, a charge denied by the lawmaker.

BJP MP's daughter-in-law levels allegations against MP

She alleged that her marriage did not take place in the usual way and she agreed to it after her husband Ayush threatened to kill himself if she did not marry him.



She also said that her husband and her brother were close friends before they were involved in a shoot-out.

Ayush is absconding and his father helped him escape, she said. She also said that she is currently not living with her in-laws because she fears for her life.

Refuting the allegations, MP Kaushal Kishore, who represents Mohanlalgang constituency said, Ayush's wife and her brother are falsely implicating his son.

"The probe so far has indicated that he (Ayush) staged the shoot out," Commissioner of Police of Lucknow DK Thakur said.

Ayush's brother-in-law has been detained and he admitted that he had fired on him, the police officer said.

"Adarsh admitted that he fired at Ayush to implicate some persons," the police officer said, adding that a detailed probe is on.

MP Kishore told reporters that his son did not name anyone. He just said that he had gone out with his brother-in-law when the attack took place.