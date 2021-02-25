Cannon shells stolen from ordnance factory in MP

Jabalpur: Three cannon shells were stolen from an ordnance factory in Madhya Pradesh, which are said to be worth Rs six lakhs.

The thieves first emptied the ammo from the shells before making away with it at Khamaria in Jabalpur district.

Following the theft, a subedar reported the incident to the police on the instructions of his seniors. An investigation has been initiated in the case.

Cannon shells worth Rs six lakhs stolen from O.F Khamaria

The country's most powerful cannon bow is made in the Gun Carriage Factory (GCF) of Jabalpur and three stolen shells of 125mm belonged to this cannon bow.

It is being speculated that the act is an insider's job.

Also read: Artillery guns Dhanush, Sharang test-fired at Jabalpur range