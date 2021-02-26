Can't allow sexual harassment cases to be swept under carpet: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Madhya Pradesh District Judge, Shambhoo Singh Raghuvanshi, to withdraw his petition against MP High Court's initiation of disciplinary proceedings against him for sexual harassment charges levelled by a junior judicial officer.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramnain observed that there is no settlement contemplated by law and therefore the court doesn't want to interfere and will let the High Court proceed with the matter.

"We don't think that sexual harassment cases should be allowed to be brushed under the carpet," said CJI Bobde.

" You are walking on very thin ice. You may fall anytime," said CJI.

Today an advocate appearing for Raghuvanshi submitted before the court that the lady has said on three occasions that she wants reconciliation and read out the statements before the court regarding a settlement between the judge and the lady. CJI observed that the statement being read out had contradiction. He also said that the committee constituted for an enquiry has gone haywire, in one part they have written that the matter has been requested for reconciliation but it is not a matter for reconciliation but then in another part, it has also written that he will try for reconciliation.

You may have a chance in the enquiry, said CJI directing the judge to withdraw his plea.

