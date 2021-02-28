Govt ready for talks with farmers, says minister

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Speaking on the sidelines of the Si-Pi Milan ceremony, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is ready to resume talks with protesting farmers if they respond to its offer to put the three contentious farm laws on hold for one-and-a-half years and work out the differences during that time through a joint committee.

He further added that the ball is now in farmers' court.

Govt ready to talk with protesting farmers, says minister

Tomar, who arrived in Morena on a two-day visit, said that the government is ready to talk with the farmers when the response from the farmers come.

READ: Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur to join farmers' protest

Thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi borders for around three months, seeking repeal of three new laws and a legal guarantee of the MSP.

In the 11th round of talks held on January 22, the government’s negotiations with 41 farmer groups hit a roadblock as the unions squarely rejected the Centre’s proposal to put three contentious laws on hold and form a joint committee to find solutions.

Farmer groups have alleged that these laws will end the mandi and MSP procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced.

READ:MP Cabinet approves law to give life imprisonment to food adulterators

On January 11, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse. Bhartiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann had recused himself from the committee appointed by the apex court.

READ: Milk @Rs 100: Khap panchayat urges dairy farmers to hike milk rates