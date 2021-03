Couple ties knot at farmers' protest site in MP's Rewa

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): In an unusual way to extending support to farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws, a couple tied the knot on Thursday at an agitation site in Rewa.

Speaking to reporters after marriage, the groom, Sachin Singh said: "The farmers' agitation is going on since January 3. Farmers have been demanding the repeal of three black laws as they are not in the interest of farmers. Farmers will organise every function here. Birthdays have also been celebrated here. We will not leave until these laws are repealed."

Also Read: Farmers' protest: Kisan Social Army constructs permanent shelters at Tikri border

Sachin's father Ramjit Singh who is affiliated with Madhya Pradesh Kisan Sabha said they wanted to strong message to the government that they will not leave the site until farm laws are repealed.

"We wanted to give a strong message to the government that we will not leave this site until we win this fight," said Ramjit Singh.

Also Read: Farmers' stir may continue till Dec: Rakesh Tikait

Farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Also Read: Delhi border hit by protests reopens for traffic

ANI