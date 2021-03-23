Crime Branch arrests 29th accused in MDMA drugs case

Indore: Continuing its crackdown on the country’s biggest MDMA drug seizure case, Indore police and Crime Branch sleuths on Tuesday arrested another drug pedlar and supplier from Mumbai.

The accused has been identified as Ghulam Haider, hailing from Mumbai. Police said that the accused used to supply drugs to other peddlers of Indore and Mumbai.

After getting the reliable inputs, the Crime Branch and the police team raided the residence of the accused in Mumbai and apprehended him.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that till now, a total of 29 arrests have been made in connection to this case.

During the questioning, the accused gave crucial information about other people indulged in supplying MDMA in Kota and Mumbai.

A car, sim cards and some dealing documents regarding drugs supply have also been seized from the accused's residence. The accused is being questioned about other people indulged in the crime. Further investigation is underway.

A few months ago, Indore Police seized 70 kg of MDMA drugs and arrested five accused. Following this, 24 more arrests have been made on basis of the information of the accused persons. This is the biggest seizure of drugs in India. The price of the drugs is around Rs 70 crores in the international market.

ALSO READ: Indore: Police suspect Rajasthan-based gang's involvement in MDMA drug case