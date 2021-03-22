DRI seizes gold worth Rs 3.18 cr from car in MP, 3 arrested

Indore: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 69 bars of gold weighing 100 grams each from a car on Dhar-Indore Road and arrested three persons in this connection on Monday.

According to sources, the DRI received a piece of information that gold was being illegally transported.

Following the instructions, the car was stopped by officials of Indore Zonal Unit on Monday afternoon and seized 69 bars of gold worth Rs 3.18 crore.

The three suspects who have been apprehended said that they were asked to deliver the consignment in Indore.

"Questioning of three suspects held under the Customs Act is still going on. We are trying to identify the main accused of the smuggling. Further investigations are on," said the DRI.

