Elderly woman raped and stabbed in Gwalior

Bhopal: An elderly woman was raped and attacked by a man in a forest in Gwalior. The man was arrested after he was identified by the woman.

Superintendent of Police on the case

The 62-year-old woman was taken to a hill on the pretext of getting food near Bhagwanpura village in Girwai where she was raped, stabbed and run over by an autorickshaw. The man left her in the forest believing she was dead, police said.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Local people rescued the woman before calling the police.

The man was produced before a court and lodged in jail.

