Police blame monkeys for Gandhi statue damage

Mandsaur: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was found damaged at a village school in Madhya Pradesh and police suspect it to be the work of monkeys in the area.

Police in Gurjarbardiya village in the Mandsaur district said they are investigating other possible reasons as well.

"No one was seen crossing the school boundary and a watchman was on duty till 8 pm. Earlier, an incident was reported where monkeys broke the arm of the idol and it was repaired," said Siddharth Chaudhary, Mandsaur SP.



"There is a possibility that it was done by monkeys. A case has been registered," he said.

Congress leader Deepak Singh Chauhan said that damaging the statue of the Father of the Nation is a big crime.

'The Mandsaur SP is saying that the monkeys have vandalised the statue', Chauhan ridiculed the police statement.

A case has been registered at Afzalpur police station and a probe is underway.

