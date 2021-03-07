'Gas' blasts on riverfront worry people in Ujjain

Ujjain: People in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh have complained of seeing geological explosions on Tribveni ghat of Shipra river in the past few days.

According to eyewitnesses, fire and smoke were seen at the Triveni ghat areas where explosions have taken place since February 26.

"For the past few days, the sound of blasts have been heard near the Triveni Ghat on the Shipra river. Along with this thick smoke and fire also seen. When the first such sound came, it was a normal phenomenon, but later it started growing even more," a local said.

"There is panic among the villagers due to the repeated explosions and the water bouncing up to several feet. After this incident, moving around the ghat has been banned," he said.

On being informed about the incident, district Collector Ashish Singh reached the spot with the officials on Saturday and asked a team of geologists and the Geological Survey of India to investigate the matter.

"There can be two reasons behind such explosions. If potential underground petroleum gas reserves leak, it becomes flammable when exposed to air or it can also be due to geological movement in the core earth. It is less likely now. We can not say anything right now," a district administration official said.

