Hindu Mahasabha takes dig at Sonia, calls for renaming party to 'Godsewadi Congress'

Gwalior: Taking a jibe at the Congress party, Hindu Mahasabha wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath seeking to change the name of the grand old party to 'Godsewadi Congress' as it has lost the trust of people. The letter also suggested the picture of Nathuram Godse be displayed in Congress party offices.

National president of Hindu Mahasabha Jaiveer Bhardwaj said that the Congress is no more a party of common people as Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasia, who installed an idol of Godse in its office and tried to convert it into a 'temple', has joined the party.

Hindu Mahasabha has written a letter to Congress

Jaiveer added that Chaurasia's wife has also been terminated for two years from the Hindu Mahasabha as her husband betrayed the party and joined Congress.

Babul Chaurasia's joining of Congress has triggered political heat in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, BJP has also taken a jibe at the party. Chaurasia had joined the Congress ahead of the Madhya Pradesh civic body elections in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

While Chaurasia said "Hindu Mahasabha conspired against me to make me part of that event. I was at the event and they asked me to offer my prayers to all the pictures of great personalities around the hall. Then somebody gestured towards the Godse idol and without realising, I offered water to it. I was framed. They wanted to show that a former Congress member was supporting Godse. I lodged a strong protest after I realised what happened,".

He said he had been keeping himself away from Hindu Mahasabha's programmes since the event, as his "consciousness did not allow" him to cater to the party's ideology. Congress has been a vocal critic of the Hindu Mahasabha, which had time and again tried to project Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "nationalist" and "patriotic" figure