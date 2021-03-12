Hindu Mahasabha to undertake awareness campaign on Nathuram Godse

Gwalior: The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha said it would embark on a vehicle rally from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi on Sunday to inform people about the lives of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and co-conspirator Narayan Apte.

Notably, in January this year, the right-wing group opened a study centre on Godse at its office here in Madhya Pradesh but closed it two days later following intervention by the district administration.

Hindu Mahasabha's national general secretary Devendra Pandey speaking to media

Now, the Mahasabha has planned to take out a yatra from Daulatganj in Gwalior to disseminate information on Godse and Apte.

Speaking to the media, Hindu Mahasabha's national general secretary Devendra Pandey said that people from across the country will participate in the Yatra.

"The yatra will commence no matter what. We are not going to take our step back. We are the followers of Savarkar and the yatra will go as planned without any changes," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

