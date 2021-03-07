Intl Women's Day: All women team to take charge of MP CM's security

Bhopal: An all women team will assume the responsibility to provide security to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday.

As per reports, all the drivers in the Chief Minister's convoy will also be women as the state government is organising different programmes to commemorate the day.

Notably, Chief Minister Chauhan is running various schemes for women in the state and in order to encourage them further, an all-women team has been given the responsibility of his security.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the state Assembly has also ensured to give more chances to women legislators to raise questions during the budget session.

It may be mentioned here the Chief Minister will start his day by visiting Motilal Nehru Stadium, where a special program will be organized marking the occasion.

