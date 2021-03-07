MP Assembly to discuss religious freedom bill

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly is set to discuss the recently passed 'Dharma Swatantrata' (Religious Freedom) Ordinance on Monday.

The ordinance was approved by the House during a special Cabinet session held in December 2020.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang

The Madhya Pradesh government has proposed a maximum punishment of 10 years for so-called 'love jihad'-related offences, in this ordinance.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang challenged Congress to support this bill if the party really cares about women empowerment.

Meanwhile, the Congress Women's Wing will be holding a protest against this bill on Monday which also happens to be International Women's day.

Speaking on this, Sarang said that the Congress Women's Wing is doing this just to take the political mileage.

He further said the government stands with every issue related to women as it is working for women empowerment at all levels.

