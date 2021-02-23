Madhya Pradesh MLAs give bizarre excuses for not wearing facemasks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases, when the Madhya Pradesh government has issued an alert in 12 districts of the state, several MLAs were seen flouting the coronavirus guidelines as they arrived at the Assembly without facemasks.

On Tuesday, many MLAs arrived at the Assembly without facemasks, and also provided some bizarre justifications.

MLA and Indore Mayor Malini Gaud reached the Assembly without a mask, ironically when the most number of COVID cases in the state are being reported from her city.

On the other hand, Shamshabad MLA Rajshree Singh said that he had contracted COVID-19 a few days back. Giving a justification for not wearing a mask, she claimed that she would not contract the virus for at least three more months as she had just recovered from the disease.

Upon seeing the cameras, Ambah MLA Satyaprakash Sakhawar asked for a mask from the employees present there. When asked about this, he said that he had left his mask in his car.

Meanwhile, Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur, who was also not wearing a mask, in her defence said that she always had a gamcha (stole) wrapped around her neck, and uses the piece of cloth to cover her mouth if someone comes near her.

Ironically, Thakur blamed the careless attitude of citizens for the increasing number of cases in Indore.

Further, Thakur said she follows Vedic life -- burning cow dung cakes twice a day, chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, and blowing conch shells -- which she claimed boosts one's immunity and creates a positive environment.

However, MLA Ajay Vishnoi admitted his mistake as he was caught without a facemask. He urged others to wear facemasks and follow all the COVID-related guidelines.