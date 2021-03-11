Maha Shivratri: Shivraj Singh Chouhan pulls chariot during 'Shiv Baraat'

Bhopal: On the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered special prayers at the Badwale Mahadev temple here and also pulled the chariot during the 'Shiv Baraat' procession.

The festival is being celebrated with great pomp and devotion in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan arrived at the temple with his wife Sadhana Singh and performed the 'Shiva Abhishek'.

He met many devotees and greeted them on the occasion. He also interacted with other devotees in the temple premises.

He later pulled the chariot of Lord Shiva.

Former Mayor Alok Sharma, MLA Rameshwar Sharma, Congress MLA P. C. Sharma and a large number of devotees also participated in the prayers.

