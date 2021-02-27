MDMA drugs case: Three more nabbed from Indore

Indore: Cracking down its operation against Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA) drugs case in the state, the joint team of Crime branch and Indore police arrested three more accused from Indore on Friday.

The accused persons have been identified as Junaid Qureshi (23), Israr Pathan (19), Faiz Sheikh (19) and have confessed to supplying drugs in the city.

"The interrogation of one of the accused, Rahees and Nazim in connection to this case, has revealed that the trio gave crucial information about other people indulged in supplying MDMA drugs and said that they had established their own network in several places of the state to facilitate drug supply," an official said.

"After getting inputs from Rahees, we launched a manhunt to nab the accused persons, raided at Sadar Bazar, Chandan Nagar and Bhisti Mohalla area of the city and nabbed the trio from those places. We have arrested a total of 25 persons in connection to this case and we are on high alert and are carrying out searches in multiple locations based on the inputs and more arrests in the case are likely to happen soon," the official added.

Indore Police had on January 5 allegedly seized 70 kg MDMA drugs and arrested five accused. This is the biggest seizure of drugs in India. The price of the drugs is around Rs 70 crores in the international market.

Police had earlier arrested main accused--Vedprakash Vyas, Dinesh Agarwal and Sardar Khan in the case-who were running a drug racket under the garb of a tent house and catering business.

