Teenager kills girlfriend's brother in MP

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy allegedly killed his girlfriend's 10-year-old brother after being frustrated by his blackmailing attitude in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said on Monday.

The boy hailing from Jugpura village of Jabalpur went missing on March 8 after he left home to play in a neighbours house. When he did not return, a search operation was conducted by the villagers. Following this, a case was registered with the Belkheda police on March 9, said a police official.

Jabalpur ASP, Shivesh Singh Baghel

According to Jabalpur ASP, Shivesh Singh Baghel, while interrogating a minor boy, who was seen with the deceased last time, he revealed that he loves a girl living next to his house. On March 1, when he was talking with the girl, his brother saw and started threatening that he would inform his parents.

"The deceased, who was his girlfriend's brother, used to threaten. He started blackmailing and used to extort Rs 100-200 daily. After getting frustrated with his blackmailing, he took him near a riverbank and thrashed him with a wooden stick which caused his death. He drove the body on a country-made boat parked near a river and threw the body in the river", revealed ASP on Monday.

The accused has been arrested and will be produced in a district court today, informed the police officer.

