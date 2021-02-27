MP assembly passes bill ban on web series for spreading obscenity, crimes

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh State Assembly on Friday passed a bill that demands to get the power to register cases against the directors and producers of controversial web series.

While presenting the Bill, BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia said that during the lockdown, youths had used the Internet extensively for their studies and, in the meantime, they also saw controversial contents on web series, such as loot, dacoity, rape, vulgar dialogues and other objectionable presentations. Now, to stop the streaming of such content on social media, there should be checks.

"The contents in web series are against the Hindu religion and this leads to controversies. It’s an attack on our culture and civilisation through the OTT platform and only the Hindu religion is targeted in these series,” he said.

The other members of the House, including those of the Congress, passed the Bill unanimously and have sent it to the Government of India for approval.

A month back, Two cases have been registered against the Amazon Prime web series Tandav in Madhya Pradesh.

A case registered in Reva against two executives of OTT (Over-the-top) platform Netflix for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through its web series 'A Suitable Boy'.

A case was registered in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh against the Tandav web series' producer Himansu Krishna Mehra, director Ali Abbas Zafar and writer Gaurav Solanki under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 501(1) and 501(2) which deals with making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report with an intent to incite any class or community.

Apart from this, two more Bills were also presented in House Friday. BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak demanded a divisional railway officer and an office at Katni Junction because it connects five states. To incorporate the Tawar caste in the reservation list of the Government of India, another bill also passed in House.

