MP's superwoman who helped a rape victim from four criminals

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Nobody knew much about Shri Bai, a resident of Aapchand village, near Gadhakota, about 50 kilometres away from the district, an area surrounded by thick forests. However, she became quite famous when the MP’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan honoured her as a true hero of daughters and women. She was praised by the CM and was called an inspiration for everybody in India.

This case is from September when Shri Bai was in her field harvesting crops. Suddenly, a woman in a naked state rushed up to Sri Bai begging and crying for help. She also had two innocent little children with her. Three criminals were pursuing them with a bottle of petrol in their hands. They tried to threaten Sri Bai. They tried to pressurize her into handing over the woman to them. They claimed that the woman was their sister-in-law, a fact denied by the woman herself. Shri Bai trusted her instincts and knew that something was decidedly wrong with the men.

Shri Bai stood her ground against the criminals

Bai asked all the three men to retreat. The accused threatened to burn Shri Bai along with the woman. According to her, these three criminals wanted to burn the woman alive. After this, Sri Bai drove away the three accused using her sickle. She later shouted for her son and they immediately informed the police. With her help, the police nabbed the three accused while saving the life of the victim.

'An attempt to burn the woman alive after rape'

According to the victim, she was married 5 years ago. She gave birth to two children. She used to work as a labourer along with her husband. She landed at Sagar railway station at 5 am on the day of the incident after working in Jhansi. When she got out of the platform to go to Ballia, a person inquired where she wanted to go. The man then followed her to the bus stand. She described herself as a resident of Gadhakota and the man said that he would give her a lift. The man held her hostage and took her to Aapchand where she was raped by four men.

When the victim met Sri Bai, she took the woman to her own house and gave her some clothes while feeding her two young ones who had been starved for the past two days.

Sribai lives with her family in Aapgaon

Sribai lives with her family in a small village called Apchand. Her sons-in-law and husband all live on profits of farming from their small farm. Sribai, born in a Dalit family, is concerned about the rights of women and their daughters. Her sons, neighbours and other villagers also say that Sribai always talks about the education, protection and empowerment of women.

Sri Bai in a conversation with ETV Bharat

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sri Bai said that on the day of the incident, Mohan and his two brothers, accused of the rape of the mother of two children, carried out the rape incident near the Abchand cave in the Salora police station area. The woman somehow escaped from the clutches of the accused and requested Sri Bai who was working in her field, to save her life. Sri Bai stood her ground and forced the accused to flee.

The purpose of celebrating Women's Day is so that women get the rights they deserve. The stigma of violence, molestation and sexual exploitation of adolescent girls, women in our society should be put to a stop. On Women's Day, ETV Bharat salutes the real heroes of our society like Shri Bai.

