Govt running company, not nation: Rakesh Tikait

Sheopur: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday slammed the central government and said they are not running a nation, they are running a company. He added that if any farmer is afraid of the movement, he/she should not come with them as the fight is long.

Addressing the farmers from Zaida Agricultural Produce Market, Tikat said the Central Government has taken several steps to benefit big industrialists and further warned that the people should stay away from such a group and that there is a need to save the country from such robbers.

Adding that the protests will go on until their demands are met, Tikait said that the farmers shouldn't take permissions now to hold protests. He said that if the farmers of the nation do not protest now, several such rules would be implemented on them.

Regarding the increased prices of petrol and diesel, the farmer leader said that the government starts the fire by pouring petrol and blames that the people set fire. "Avoid them, they are a gang of robbers. The country has to be saved from them. If there was a government of a political party, it would have been the case. It is clearly a government of robbers," Tikait said.

A Mahapanchayat of farmers was organized in Sheopur Krishi Upaj Mandi against the three new agricultural laws that the central government has implemented. Apart from Tikait, many farmer leaders participated in this event.

Farmers from other areas including Sheopur, Shivpuri, Morena, Ashok Nagar, Baran, Kota, Sawai Madhopur of Rajasthan joined this Mahapanchayat.

