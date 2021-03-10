Police arrest criminal after shoot-out in MP

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A dreaded criminal Rampreet Gurjar, carrying a reward of Rs 10,000, was arrested after he was injured in a police encounter in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The criminal was arrested at Morena's Berah village when he was trying to flee after an attempt to loot an ATM cash van failed on Tuesday. Police said that one criminal fled from the spot while Gurjar was arrested following a shoot-out. Gurjar was taken to the hospital and later he was shifted to the prisoner's ward in Morena, police said.

While addressing the media, Morena SP Sunil Kumar Pandey said that the police swung into action after an ATM cash van was targeted by criminals. However, with the swift action of the security guards, they failed in procuring the cash box. Since then, a man-hunt mission was launched to nab the duo involved in the incident.

"Our district police were on alert following the incident. Police squealers informed the authority about some criminals hiding in the Berah village. When they were trying to flee from the village, they perceived police personnel occupying the route and started firing on them. In retaliation, police also fired on them and arrested Rampreet Gurjar in the injured condition. However, one other criminal fled the spot. Gurjar was immediately rushed to the hospital, where his condition is said to be stable", said Pandey.

