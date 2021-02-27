Political controversy sparks after 'Godse bhakt' Babulal Chaurasia joined Congress

Bhopal: A political controversy has been stirred in Madhya Pradesh as Hindu Mahasabha leader and Nathuram Godse follower, Babulal Chaurasia joined the Congress on Wednesday ahead of state civic polls.

He joined the Congress in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. After joining the grand old party, Chaurasia called himself a born Congressman and added that he is now "reunited with his family'.

While some leaders applauded Chaurasia's joining, many political leaders including Congress party leaders raged over this incident.

Political controversy sparks after 'Godse bhakt' Babulal Chaurasia joined Congress

A day after "Godse supporter" Babulal Chaurasia joined the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Jaiveer Bhardwaj, National Vice-President, Hindu Mahasabha on Thursday alleged that the Congress has bought Chaurasia as it is on the verge of falling apart.

ALSO READ: MP Cabinet approves law to give life imprisonment to food adulterators

Bhardwaj said that Hindu Mahasabha had issued a show-cause notice to Chaurasia and later expelled him.

Raising questions over Babulal Chaurasia joining the Congress, Former Union Minister Arun Yadav said, "Bapu we are ashamed that a follower of Godse will now ride on a Congress's wagon."

Congress MLA Laxman Singh also fumed over Chaurasia's joining and said," Central Jail is the right place for Godse worshipers, not in the Congress party. It would be appropriate if the Ministry of Home Affairs should monitor the activities of Godse supporters."

Minister of Medical Education, Vishvas Sarang said," The Congress has stolen Gandhiji's surname and trying to hide their ideologies. The Nehru family ruled the country for 70 years by stealing Gandhi's surname. The Congress has never been a devotee of Gandhiji, it is a party run according to the so-called Gandhis."

To a question about minister Sarang's remark over Chaurasia's joining, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said," If Sarang is so in love with Gandhi, why don't he leave the BJP and join the Congress? The one who goes to the BJP is a worshiper of Godse but when someone joins the Congress, that means he believes in the ideology of the Congress and ideology of the Gandhi's."

ALSO READ: Peddler sold MDMA drug as immunity booster: Police

Reportedly, Babulal had earlier quit the Congress and won civic polls as a member of the Hindu Mahasabha. Infamous for contributing to the setting-up of a temple for Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse in the Hindu Mahasabha office in Gwalior, the Councillor of the district’s Ward 44, Chaurasia, the ex-Hindu Mahasabha leader again joined Congress.

"I have been associated with the Congress in the past, so it is like returning to the family," he said.

Meanwhile, Chaurasia claimed that he has snapped ties with the right-wing outfit for the last two years.