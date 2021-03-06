Prez Kovind performs Narmada aarti along with CJI, MP CM

Jabalpur: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday evening performed Narmada `aarti' at Gwarighat on the banks of the Narmada river near here.

He was accompanied by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Culture Prahlad Patel.

Earlier in the day, the president inaugurated the All India State Judicial Academies Directors' Retreat at Manas Bhawan.

The president arrived here on Saturday morning on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh.

After a night halt in Jabalpur, he will visit Jalhari village in Damoh district on Sunday morning and also attend the 'Janjatiya Sammelan' organized by the MP Tribal Welfare Department at Singrampur village, officials said.

He will be flying back to Delhi in the afternoon.

(with agency inputs)

