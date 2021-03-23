13 killed as bus and auto-rickshaw collide in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): At least thirteen people lost their lives in a bus-auto collision in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

The collision took place in the Purani Chhawani area of Gwalior.

The dead include 12 women and the driver of the auto-rickshaw.

The accident happened around 7 am when the women, who were cooks at an 'Anganwadi Kendra' were returning home after work, Gwalior SP Amit Sanghi said.

While eight women and the auto driver died on the spot, the others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, he said.

PTI INPUTS