Two people killed in firing at Jabera MLA Dharmendra Lodhi's birthday party

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The graph pertaining to murders in Damoh district has witnessed a steady rise. Recently, a middle-aged man was shot dead in broad daylight at Narsinghgarh. Now, two people were shot dead shooting at the forest outpost close to a temple under Nohta Police Station limits following the birthday party of Jabera MLA Dharmendra Singh on Friday night.

However, the legislator was not present during the scene of the crime as he had left the place by 8 pm. The crime led to a tense atmosphere in the area and police have also failed to give a proper clarification into what happened in the incident. The incident which happened a day prior to the President's arrival has exposed poor policing arrangements.

The birthday party was organised by the locals of Jabera MLA Dharmendra Singh Lodhi at Banwar village which falls under his constituency. During the celebrations which took place between 10 and 11 pm, a clash between two factions led to a gun firing. The deceased have been identified as - Omprakash Jain, the son of Aravind and Monu alias Jogendra, the son of the Govind Singh family.

According to the police, after the party, Aravind got into a heated argument with Kallu Singh, Kalyan Singh, Puspendra and Gollu from the same village. At the same time, Monu alias Jogendra got into an argument with Junior, Rahul alias Rinku Jain, Gudda Jain and Mohit Jain. With the four accused targeting Monu, it led to his death. On the other hand, Kallu Singh shot and killed Aravind.

According to Nohta Police Station in-charge Satyendra Singh Thakur, the deceased Omprakash Jain has a record of crime and several cases were also filed against him in the past. A case has been registered and details regarding what happened at the party would be out following the investigation.

Monu alias Jogendra's father Govind Parihar said that he and his son were asleep when he heard a commotion outside. On venturing out, he saw Kalyan Singh involved in a brawl with someone. It was during this time that one among Junior, Rahul and his younger brother had fired shots at Monu. It has also been learnt that Aravind Jain resorted to gambling and had been the trusted aide of the Jabera legislator. Also, a scuffle broke out between Aravind and Monu during the party as they were drunk and this led to the firing. It isn't clear yet as to who opened the fire following the party.

On being informed about the incident, Tendukheda SDOP Ashok Chaurasia, station in-charge Satyendra Rajput Sadal along with other personnel reached the spot. In this context, despite the Superintendent of Police has given clear instructions to arrest the accused soon, it is clear that the police administration failed to maintain law and order.