Peddler sold MDMA drug as immunity booster: Police

Indore: A man accused of peddling MDMA drugs has told the police that most of the drugs were sold in the Guru Nanak Tekri area of Indore as an immunity booster.

People from all age groups were told that the drugs increase immunity to push the sale of the drug, according to police.

The peddlers revealed that smuggling in Indore involved 10 locations - including Chandan Nagar, Khajrana Juna, Risala Malwa Mill, Vijayanagar, Pardesipura and Banganga.

The crime branch team had arrested 10 smugglers from the state of Telangana and Indore city in Madhya Pradesh on 5 January and seized 70 kilograms of MDMA drugs.

Also read: 'Reporter' arrested in Indore drugs case

Indore police had arrested Ved Prakash of Hyderabad and businessman of Mandsaur and Dinesh Aggarwal. Based on their statements, the police arrested the other drug smugglers in various states.