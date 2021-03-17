A profile of Mumbai's new top cop Hemant Nagrale

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Param Bir Singh has been replaced by Hemant Nagrale as Mumbai Police chief, the Maharashtra Government announced today.

Profile of Hemant Nagrale

Hemant Nagrale, an IPS from 1987 batch Maharashtra Cadre officer, will be holding the additional charge of Directorate General of Maharashtra Police.

The IPS officer pursued his schooling till the sixth standard from ZP School in Bhadrawati, located in Chandrapur district, and later moved to Nagpur where he completed his schooling from Patwardhan High School. Nagrale holds a degree of BE (Mechanical) from VRCE Nagpur (now VNIT) and is a post-graduate in Master of Finance Management (JBIMS, Mumbai).

Hemant Nagrale's achievements:

Hemant Nagrale has received several awards like the President’s Police Medal, Vishesh Seva Padak and Antarik Suraksha Padak for his service over the years. As an IPS officer, his first assignment (1989-92) was in the Naxalite-affected Chandrapur District as ASP of Rajura.

He was appointed as DCP in Solapur from 1992 to 1994 and was instrumental in the creation of the new Commissionerate of Solapur. His controlling of the law and order situation in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid Communal riots in Solapur city in 1992 was much appreciated.

During his tenure as SP, Ratnagiri (1994-1996), Nagrale handled the land acquisition matter related to Dabhol Power Corporation. He investigated the MPSC paper leakage case which was spread over to several parts of Maharashtra when he was the SP, CID, Crime (1996-1998).

Nagrale is also known for solving the infamous Anjanabai Gavit child kidnapping and murder cases. This case ended in capital punishment by the Supreme Court.

In addition, Hemant Nagrale has provided his services to the CBI (March 1998- September 2002) and was posted as SP, Banking and Fraud, CBI, Mumbai, and later as DIG, CBI, New Delhi.

During his tenure at the CBI, he supervised and completed the investigations of several cases including the Rs 130 crore Bank of India case of Ketan Parekh Scam, Madhaopura Co-op Bank Scam (Rs 1,800 crore) and the Harshad Mehta scam case in 2001 (Rs 400 crore).

His services as the Staff Officer of SS Puri, who was appointed as DGP, SIT to probe the Telgi Stamp Paper Scam as directed by the Bombay High Court, was deeply commended for detailed research and matching scrutiny.

From 2007 to 2008, he was appointed as Additional Commissioner of Police (East), Mumbai and handled the communal unrests in sensitive areas.

After being promoted, he was posted as Special IGP and Director, Vigilance and Security in MSEDCL (June 2008-August 2010). His tenure oversaw better enforcement and a 25 per cent increase in revenue due to a reduction in power theft cases.

Role during the Mumbai terror attack:

On 26 November 2008, when Mumbai faced a deadly terror attack, Hemant Nagrale — even though on deputation to MSEDCL — ventured out of his residence and helped in shifting the injured and dead to nearby hospitals.

Nagrale also spotted and inspected a bag containing RDX and carried it to a secure location before informing the bomb disposal squad. Nagrale along with four policemen entered Taj Hotel and helped remove a number of injured and dead persons and shifted them to the hospital. He coordinated with senior officers and he deployed the staff. With the help of the staff, Nagrale rescued hundreds of people trapped inside the shopping plaza of Hotel Taj.

Key projects:

During his tenure as Special IGP (Administration) in the DG office, he revamped the MPKAY Scheme (Health Scheme of Maharashtra Police) and reduced expenditure by Rs 10 crore in the year 2011-12 while making it more effective.

He coordinated with MHA and successfully executed the Central Police Canteen Scheme on par with CSD Canteens. This led to the setting up 40 Central Police Canteens all over Maharashtra.

During his tenure as Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin), Mumbai, he drafted the residential quarters’ allotment policy ensuring transparency in quarter allotment for Mumbai City, which was highly appreciated by the constabulary.

For a brief period in 2014, Nagrale held an additional charge as Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. He smoothly managed the ‘Rasta Roko’ movement and was appreciated by the then home minister.

From May 2016 to July 2018, Nagrale was posted as Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai. He successfully handled the Maratha Reservation agitations in Navi Mumbai.

He was elevated to DG rank from October 2018 and entrusted with the responsibility of looking after the Forensic Science Laboratories in Maharashtra.

