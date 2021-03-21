Advocate files criminal complaint against Maha minister Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: A city-based lawyer on Sunday lodged a complaint with Malabar Hill police station against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for his alleged involvement in several criminal conspiracy cases and corruptions in the state.

Advocate Jayashree Patil lodged a police complaint after a controversy erupted over the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh writing to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accusing Deshmukh of running an extortion racket.

The advocate also demanded the minister's resignation and also demanded proper action against Sachin Waze and his allies in the case.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil said," This is a big crime, so the police should investigate this matter. Action should be taken in this case under the criminal conspiracy and Anti-Corruption Act."

"If the police will not take action in this case, then I will file a petition against Deshmukh in the High Court," she stated.

The allegations were made by Param Bir Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction. In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, had said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

He had alleged that Sachin Vaze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Deshmukh to his official residence several times in the last few months and "repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds".

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to the NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle.

