Mumbai: Sachin Waze falls ill in NIA custody

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze, who was placed under suspension on Monday has fallen ill in the National Investigating Agency (NIA) custody. He was has been admitted to Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Waze was arrested by Mumbai police in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from an SUV near business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai. Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

The API was arrested under section 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908.

NIA is also investigating Waze's role in the mysterious death of Hiren.

Waze, also known as an 'encounter specialist' in the Maharashtra Police force, faced charges while investigating Hiren's death of Hiren. Waze was investigating the case as a part of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).

With inputs from ANI

