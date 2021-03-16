Antilia SUV case: Creators of 'fake' terrorist org Jaishul Hind should be probed, says retd ACP Shamsher Pathan

Mumbai: In a sensational turn in the case connected with an explosive-laden SUV found outside Mukesh Ambani residence in Mumbai, Shamsher Khan Pathan, retired assistant police commissioner (ACP) of Mumbai claimed that taking the name of Jaishul Hind in the case is a big conspiracy by the police. He urged the authorities to investigate the creators of such "fake" terrorist organizations as well.

Creators of 'fake' terrorist org Jaishul Hind should be probed

Pathan said that it was not the first time that such a case has come to the fore. He further alleged that previously also in such cases, Muslims have been blamed for such incidents and the police create these so-called terrorist organization names to create confusion.

The former Mumbai ACP said that the National Investigative Agency will surely get to the bottom of Sachin Waze's involvement in the case. He also said that it was important to ask who created the so-called Jaishul Hind.

He said that the case has dented the image of Mumbai Police.

Also read: NIA seizes Mercedes car in connection with Antilia bomb scare case

The Mumbai police on Monday suspended Waze following his arrest by the NIA in connection with its probe into the recovery of explosives from a Scorpio near industrialist Mukesh Ambani''s residence.

The SUV case was taken over by the NIA following Mansukh Hiran's death. A special court has remanded Waze in the custody of the central agency till March 25.