IT raids on offices of Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu underway

Mumbai: The Income Tax department's raid on offices and houses of Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, actress Tapsee Pannu, Madhu Verma Montana, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vikas Behl is still underway. The investigation is underway in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Pune. The central agency is probing transaction of Rs 650 crores.

The raid, which took place on March 3, would continue on March 5, according to Income Tax sources. According to the information received so far, a cash receipt of Rs 5 crore has been found from Tapsee Pannu's house. According to sources, Tapsee Pannu is currently working on 12 projects and has received a large amount of money in this regard.

However, IT officers said that the tax was not paid regularly. Accountability of Rs 300 crores was not yet proven by anyone, according to sources. It is also being said that some WhatsApp chats in the mobile phone of Tapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were deleted.

Director Anurag Kashyap and actress Tapsee Pannu are being interrogated at a hotel in Pune. A large number of documents and digital data have been seized by the IT department from Phantom Film and Kwan Talent Management company in Mumbai. According to the IT department, the box collection of films made by Phantom Films so far has been over-represented and tax evasion has been reported.

