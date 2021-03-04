AYUSH doctor attempts to rape patient at Corona treatment centre

Maharashtra (Aurangabad): In what could be termed as heinous, an AYUSH doctor tried to rape a female patient being treated for Covid at the Padampura Corona Centre, run by the Municipal Corporation. The incident took place on Tuesday at midnight at around 2 pm. As per reports, the woman had been admitted to the medical centre two days ago. It is learnt that the doctor had been trying to get close to the woman by constantly calling her mobile.

Also Read: SC to hear women Army officers' pleas on non-implementation of permanent commission order today

However, on Tuesday, the doctor in a bid to rape the woman tried taking her to the terrace. But the woman's loud cries while resisting the attempt led the staff to intervene and rescue her. On learning about the incident, the victim's relatives thrashed the doctor.

Also Read: VK Sasikala quits politics, thanks followers and supporters

The administrator of the Corona centre said that an investigation has been ordered and that a detailed report be submitted on Thursday. A police complaint is yet to registered in the case.