Warrant for Kangana on Javed Akhtar's complaint

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A Mumbai court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut after she failed to appear before it in connection with a defamation complaint against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court issued the summons to Ranaut on February 1, directing her to appear before it on March 1.

However, Ranaut failed to appear on Monday and the court issued a bailable warrant against her.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on March 22.

Last month, the police submitted a report saying an offence of defamation was made out against the actor.

Akhtar had filed the complaint against Ranaut for allegedly making baseless and false statements against him which, according to him, damaged his reputation.

(With inputs from PTI)