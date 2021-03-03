Police probe abuse of women in Jalgoan hostel

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A BJP lawmaker has told the Maharashtra Assembly that women at a hostel in Jalgoan were sexually abused.

A probe was ordered after Shweta Mahale told the House that women were forced to strip and a video was made during the incident. Mahale, who represents Chikhali constituency, said police officials were involved in the incident on March 1 and demanded strict action.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a probe. He said that a four-member committee being formed and they have been asked to submit the report within 2 days.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur said that anybody found guilty will not be spared. "I have not seen the video. But I assure you that nobody will be spared, strict action will be taken. The Home Minister has ordered a probe and I am personally looking into it too," she said.

Some social organisations approached the Jalgaon Collector Abhijit Raut on Tuesday with the complaint that a few policemen and some other men entered the government-run Ashadeep Women's Hostel in Jalgaon. They forced the girls to strip and dance, the organisations claimed to show a video recording of the incident to the Collector. Raut assured the complainants to conduct a probe and take action against the accused.

Strict action will be taken: Anil Deshmukh

Raising the matter in the house on Wednesday, opposition leaders came down on the government. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed the house that the probe has already started and statements of the concerned people are being recorded. He reassured that the enquiry will be completed within two days and the guilty will be brought to justice.

Girls were allegedly beaten up

Meanwhile, members of the social organisation Jannayak Foundation visited the Ashadeep hostel and spoke to the inmates. The members included the president of the organisation Firoz Pinjari, Farid Khan and Mangal Sonawane. They claimed that the girls complained that on March 1 some policemen and others were allowed inside the hostel with the consensus of some members of the hostel management. They said police were given entry on the pretext of conducting an enquiry. The girls claimed that those who refused to give in to the demand to strip and dance were threatened.

The social activists said the girls narrated their ordeal from windows while the activists stood outside the building as they were disallowed to enter the building. A video shows some employees stopping the girls from speaking to the activists.

(With Agency Inputs)



