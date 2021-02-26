BJP must be patient for probe into minister's link to woman's death: Mushrif

Mumbai: Even as the BJP seeks action against Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Rathod over a woman's death, state Minister Hasan Mushrif on Friday asked the saffron party to have patience and let the truth come out after a probe in the matter.

Speaking to a news channel, the rural development minister and NCP leader said it won't be right to punish someone before the matter is probed properly.

Rathod, a Shiv Sena leader from Vidarbha region, is being linked to the death of the 23-year-old woman, who fell from a building in Hadapsar area of Pune on February 8.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already announced a probe in the matter and the state's director-general of police has also said that a report in this regard will soon be submitted, Mushrif said.

"We have seen how the BJP was left embarrassed in an episode involving Minister Dhananjay Munde. So, it (the BJP) should have some patience. The truth will be known after the probe. After that, the chief minister will take appropriate action," the minister told the news channel in Kolhapur.

A Mumbai-based woman had last month accused NCP leader and Social Justice Minister Munde of allegedly raping her, following which some BJP leaders had sought action against him.

Munde had dismissed the charges and the woman had later withdrawn her complaint against him.

Meanwhile, when Industries Minister Subhash Desai was asked about the issue surrounding Rathod, he evaded the question and chose not to comment.

Similarly, when reporters questioned PWD minister Ashok Chavan regarding a speculation about Rathod''s resignation, he said he was unaware about the matter.

"An inquiry is underway, and the chief minister will take a decision accordingly," he said, adding that it was not appropriate to speak about a matter, which is under probe.

