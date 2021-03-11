Boxing coach held for raping 14-year-old student in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 30-year-old boxing coach has been arrested for allegedly raping his minor student at a club in the eastern suburb of Mulund here, police said on Thursday.

The police on Wednesday arrested the accused from Vashi Naka in Chembur, an official said.

The incident took place on Sunday, when the accused took the victim to the club, raped her and later threatened to destroy her boxing career if she told anyone about the attack, the official said.

The victim confided in her family three days after the incident, following which a complaint was lodged at Tilak Nagar police station, he said.

The accused has been booked under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), the official added.

PTI