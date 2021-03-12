'Ambani explosives car belongs to Sam Newton'

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an investigation into a car that had gelatin sticks and parked outside the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

It was found that the owner of the Scorpio was not Hiren Mansukh who was found dead during the investigation. The vehicle was registered at Thane RTO on April 7, 2007 in the name of Sam Peter Newton, a resident of Thane.

Mansukh, a key witness in the case, had taken the car in his possession, according to a reply given to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch before his death.

Mansukh owned a car decoration business and the car was given to him by its owner Sam Newton to make some changes to the car. He had been using the vehicle since 2018.

Mansukh had given a bill of around Rs 2 lakh 80 thousand to the original owner of the car. The owner had issued two checks in this regard which belonged to Axis Bank and HDFC Bank respectively.

"After receiving the two checks, I handed over the Scorpio to its original owner," Mansukh had said in a statement. However, he had said that both the checks had bounced.