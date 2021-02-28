Assets case against BJP leader's husband

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Mumbai has registered a case of disproportionate assets against Kishor Vagh, BJP state women vice president Chitra Vagh's husband.

The case dates back to July 5, 2016, when he was serving as a medical librarian in Gandhi hospital, in Parel. He was booked against the charge of accepting Rs 4 lakhs as a bribe. Following his arrest, Kishor Vagh was also suspended.

ACB filed the complaint alleging accumulation of disproportionate assets and an enquiry was conducted in his service period from December 1, 2006, to July 5, 2016.

Chitra Vagh retaliated with a sharp attack on the state government and linking Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod to the suicide of Puja Chavan.

She said the government is trying to save the Minister while the police are hiding his identity.

"There are 45 missed calls on Puja’s mobile and her mobile is in possession with Pune police. All missed calls were from Sanjay Rathod. But, the police are not bringing Sanjay Rathod in front of the people.", she said.

Effigy of Chitra Vagh beaten with footwear in Yawatmal

People responded furiously to Vagh's attack on Rathod in Yawatmal. In Digras, the effigy of Chitra Vagh was beaten with footwear and set on fire.

Chitra Vagh is presently in BJP but she gained the spotlight after becoming NCP women state president. She started her political career with Akhil Bhartiya Sena. Before the Loksabha elections in 2019, she left NCP and joined BJP.

