Centre issues guidelines for controlling Corona outbreak in Maha

Mumbai: Maharashtra is adding a daily count of more than 15 thousand Covid-19 patients. According to the union health ministry, the state is witnessing a second Corona surge. In the wake of the Corona outbreak, the union health secretary has written a letter to Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte which contains new guidelines to control the pandemic.

As the number of patients has been rising rapidly in the state, the administration is taking all steps to prevent the gathering of people such as imposing curfew in many districts, partial lockdown, stringent lockdown and more. But, the citizens have been averse to lockdown everywhere and a suggestion to increase the fine amount for violators has been given.

Taking into account the rapidly spreading Corona outbreak, stringent restrictions have been implemented in the state beginning today. But, it is found that citizens have neglected all the restrictions in vegetable market in Dadar. On the other hand, in Nagpur, more than 2,000 new Corona cases are adding to the tally since the last three days. As partial lockdown is not proving to be sufficient to control the pandemic, now strict lockdown has been announced in the city. Still, in the morning, the city witnessed a huge crowd. But, in the afternoon, many parts had a deserted look.

Also read: Covid positive actor faces case for flouting rules

Pune divisional commissioner tests positive for Covid-19

The number of Corona cases has been rising in Pune and now Pune divisional commissioner Saurav Rao has tested positive for Covid-19. Rao has the charge of Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Solapur along with Pune. Rao has been administered the first dose of the Corona vaccine recently.

Test compulsory for shopkeepers in Yawatmal

The number of Corona patients has been increasing in Yawatmal and the virus is spreading fast in the city and other talukas also. This has alerted the administration which has directed all the shopkeepers, tea vendors, hotel owners, Pan shops to get tested for Corona. Only those shopkeepers are allowed to open their establishments who possess a certificate of testing. Tahsildar Kunal Zalte said that the shops would be sealed if the owners fail to get tested.

Patients leaving Covid centre due to lack of facilities

Even if the Corona situation in Jalgaon district is turning out to be serious, the health department seems to be non-serious about it. In Palaskheda, a government Covid centre is set up in Dhariwal polytechnic college. But, the centre seems to be lacking basic facilities resulting in patients turning back from the centre. 15 out of 50 patients have left the centre so far.

Nath Shashthi Yatra cancelled

As the Corona pandemic is at the peak in the Aurangabad district, all the political, religious and social gatherings have been banned. In the wake of the Corona outbreak, the famous yearly Yatra (rally) at Paithan on the day of Nath Shashthi has been cancelled this year. District collector Sunil Chavan informed this in a notification issued on Monday. Only traditional worship will be performed. The Nath Shahhthi Yatra has a legacy of 400 years and it has been cancelled for second consecutive year. This was the 423rd year of Yatra.

Also read: Corona infection possible even after vaccination, says expert

No to lockdown

Even if the Corona outbreak is taking a serious turn in the Beed district, traders and common people have expressed strong opposition to lockdown. The total number of active Corona positive patients in the district has gone to 550. A total of 18,984 patients have recovered from the disease. Testing has been increased and the district collector has decided to pass the order of closure of shops from 7 PM to 7 AM as part of lockdown.