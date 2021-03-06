Ambani bomb scare: Mumbai cop refutes Fadnavis' allegations

Mumbai: After the former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis raised questions about Maharashtra police officer Sachin Vaze's role in the Antilia bomb scare case, the cop refuted the allegations on Saturday.

Vaze's name had cropped up in connection with the probe into the bomb scare outside. Speaking in the State Assembly on Friday Fadnavis raised doubts about Vaze's involvement in the case.

"Sachin Vaze was the first police officer to reach the spot where the abandoned car was found and then he was appointed as the Investigation Officer (IO). Three days ago, he was removed as the IO and I fail to understand why he was removed," he said on Friday.

However, Vaze clarified that he was not the first police officer to reach the spot on February 25. He added that he did not meet Hiren Mansukh — the owner of the explosive-rigged SUV found near industrial tycoon Mukesh Ambani's home on February 25 — after his car reported to be stolen.

"I was not the first to reach the spot. Senior police inspector Gamdevi was the first one to reach, after which traffic officials reached, then I along with the Crime Branch team reached the spot," Vaze said adding that he did not meet Hiren after his car allegedly was stolen.

The Mumbai police, earlier this week, had confirmed Mansukh as the owner of the SUV.

The former Maharashtra chief minister also demanded that the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Mansukh's body was fished out from a creek in Thane district barely hours after Fadnavis's statement.

Notably, on February 25, Mumbai Police was alerted about a Scorpio abandoned near Reliance Industries owner Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia. Upon further inspection, officials recovered unassembled gelatin sticks and a threatening letter addressed to the Ambani family.

