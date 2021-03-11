Complete lockdown in Nagpur as COVID cases surpass Mumbai

Nagpur/Mumbai: Maharashtra government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in Nagpur from March 15 because of an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases. It will remain in place till March 21. Only essential services will be allowed during the said period, said Guardian Minister Nitin Raut today. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray indicated that more parts of the state could go into lockdown as COVID-19 cases have been rising in Maharashtra for nearly a month.

Nitin Raut further said that complete lockdown would remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue. Medical stores and other emergency services will continue to be exempted from the restrictions. Nagpur reported over 1,860 cases in the last 24 hours.

After taking the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, chief minister Uddhav Thackery said that some areas of Maharashtra will witness strict lockdown measures. The government is going to hold a special meeting with officials before coming out with the lockdown measures within 3-4 days.

The move comes two days after a 'Janata curfew' was imposed for three days in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, from 8 pm today (Thursday) till 15 March up to 8 am.

Maharashtra government had on Wednesday imposed partial lock-down in Thane Corporation, Kalyan Dombivli Corporation and Nandurbar, while Dhule district administration called for a four days 'Janata curfew'.

Aurangabad district on Sunday had ordered night restrictions from 9 pm to 6 am from 11 March to 4 April and Saturday and Sunday complete lock-down excluding essential services.

Maharashtra reported the highest daily new COVID-19 cases at 13,659 on March 10.

Thackeray has empowered local administration in each district to take a call on imposing stricter measures including night curfews or partial lockdowns to curb the cases of the infection.