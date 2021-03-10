Cops arrest another army officer in Army paper leak case

Pune (Maharashtra): Pune police on Tuesday arrested another Major rank officer in connection with the February 28 Army recruitment exam paper leak, an official said.

The officer was detained in Delhi for questioning and arrested after being brought here, he said.

The name of the officer in custody has been kept secret.

The arrested officer had forwarded the question paper to one of the accused, the Pune police official said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, Major Thiru Murugan Thangavelu was held in the case with police claiming he had passed on the question paper via Whatsapp to some other accused.

Thangavelu and the officer arrested on Tuesday were in touch, officials said.

So far, seven people, including two Majors, have been arrested in the case.

Earlier in the day, officials had said an Anti Extortion Cell team of Pune police under Inspector Vittal Patil had gone to Delhi as part of the paper leak probe and were jointly working with the Military Intelligence unit based there.

On February 28, the Army Relation Recruitment Exam, which was to be conducted in Pune''s BEG centre and 40 other locations across the country, had to be cancelled due to the leak.

PTI INPUTS