Corona blast in Maharashtra: 30,535 new cases and 99 deaths reported on Sunday

Mumbai: A new high of corona cases was recorded on Sunday in Maharashtra with a total of 30,535 new cases and 99 deaths reported. The new numbers took the total number of corona patients in the state to 24,79,682. On the other hand, 11,314 patients were discharged today; a total of 22,14,867 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery until today. The recovery rate in the state is 89.32%, while the case fatality rate is at 2.15 %.

Corona outbreak in Mumbai, 3775 new cases reported, 10 succumb to disease

Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra recorded the highest number of cases in a year on Sunday with reporting of 3775 new patients. The total number of Corona infected patients in Mumbai has reached 3,62,654. In Megacity, 2877 new cases were reported on 18th March, while 3062 on 19th March and 2982 patients were found on the 20th of March.

But, the highest number of patients in a year was recorded in Mumbai on Sunday. In the wake of the rapidly increasing Corona tally, citizens are constantly being appealed to strictly follow Corona protocol.

Nanded will undergo curfew from 25th of March to 4th of April

As the number of Corona patients is rapidly rising in Nanded in Marathwada, the administration has decided to impose a curfew from the 25th of March to the 4th of April. The district collector Dr Vipin Itankar has issued the orders in this regard. The curfew will be implemented in the above mentioned period with various rules and conditions and with few relaxations to some businesses.

14 deaths recorded in a single day in Yawatmal

Corona is spreading its tentacles in Yawatmal rapidly. But, Sunday proved to be deadly as 14 patients succumbed to the disease in a single day. 382 new patients were found. Yawatmal has reported most deaths in 24 hours on Sunday due to Corona infection.

Also read: Restrictions in Nagpur to continue with partial relaxation

Restrictions on Shop timings in Bhandara

With the increasing Corona tally in Bhandara city, the municipal corporation has imposed restrictions on timings for shops. All the shops in the city will be allowed to open from 9 AM to 7 PM and the new timings will be in force from tomorrow. Only, the hospitals and medical shops will have no restrictions.

MPSC exams held adhering to Corona protocol

Maharashtra Public Service Commission preliminary exams which were postponed four times due to the Corona outbreak, were held today at various centres. Corona protocol was strictly followed during the exams.