Covid-19: After a year, Maha deaths shoot from 1 to 53K

Mumbai: Exactly a year after recording the first Covid-19 fatality in Mumbai this day in 2020, Maharashtra's Corona deaths on Wednesday crossed the 53K-mark, even as the state recorded a whopping 23,179 fresh infections, health officials said here.

The figure of new cases in the state has come close to the highest ever daily load of 24,886 recorded on Sep. 11, 2020, followed by 515 deaths on a singly day on Sep. 15, last year.

With 84 deaths on Thursday, the state toll till date has reached 53,080 fatalities, with a fatality rate of 2.24 per cent and a recovery rate that has dropped to 91.26 per cent now.

READ: ED attaches properties of ex-Home Minister Sushil Shinde's daughter, son-in-law

As stated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope earlier, the death rate is low in the current wave though the high number of cases pose a serious concern in the state.

READ: Political tussle in Maharashtra intensify post Sachin Vaze's arrest

The burden of cases and fatalities remains heavy in Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur circles, with Aurangabad and Latur circles also recording increasing figures in recent weeks.

Of the 84 deaths, Nagpur led the state with 16 fatalities, 9 in Thane, 8 each in Mumbai and Nashik, 7 in Jalna, 6 in Amravati, 5 in Aurangabad, 4 in Raigad, 3 in Nanded, 2 each in Ahmednagar, Solapur, Beed, Wardha, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, 1 each in Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Satara, Ratnagiri, Osmanabad, and one outsider.

READ: Police officer Waze suspended over Ambani security breach

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine stood at 671,620 while the figure of those in institutional quarantine was 6,738 on Wednesday.

IANS

