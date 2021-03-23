Fadnavis to reveal evidence against Deshmukh

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Maharastra Devendra Fadnavis is likely to submit documents relating to several scams involving Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh during his meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in New Delhi on Tuesday.

It is learnt that Fadnavis is likely to meet Bhalla at North Block this evening.

Fadnavis has accused Deshmukh of direct involvement in high profile posting racket involving IPS and Non-IPS officers.

He also indicated Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray was aware of it.

Fadnavis said that he has records of illegal transfers in the state police department. He also accused NCP chief Sharad Pawar of protecting Deshmukh.

Fadnavis also rejected a claim by Pawar that Deshmukh was in home isolation following his recovery from Covid19 at the time he was said to have issued controversial orders.

"As per police records of VIP movement, Anil Deshmukh went to Sahyadri Guesthouse on February 17 and Mantralaya on February 24. He was in 'home quarantine' from February 15-27 but met officers, was not in isolation...I feel Pawar Sahab was not briefed properly", said Fadnavis in Mumbai.

