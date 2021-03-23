Devendra Fadnavis reaches Home Ministry to meet Home Secretary

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis reached Home Ministry to submit 'proof' of a high profile transfer posting scam in Maharashtra to home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

With envelopes in his hand, Fadnavis reached home ministry at around 5:25 p.m.

After stepping down from an SUV, Fadnavis showed a file of envelopes to the media, indicating that he will submit the 'documents' related to the case to authorities at the union ministry.

Immediately after landing at the New Delhi airport, Fadnavis had said that he will submit "all documents that would substantiate the high profile scam in the Maharashtra police department."

Fadnavis accused the Uddhav Thackrey-led government in Maharastra of running various scams in which high profile police officials and politicians were involved.

The developments come after the former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of planning extortion of money from business establishments in the city.