Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Police went into a tizzy after an SUV filled with suspected explosives was detected outside Antilia, the lavish multi-storied home of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, here on Thursday evening, officials said.

Top police officers rushed to the spot for investigation, and the entire area was cordoned off.

"A suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael road today under limits of the Gamdevi Police Station. Bomb detection and disposal squad team and other police teams reached the spot, examined the vehicle and found some explosive material Gelatin inside," the Mumbai police informed.

Read: Maharashtra HM promises probe into 'BJP role' in MP Delkar's death

It was not an assembled explosive device, police said, adding that further investigation was on.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the vehicle, a Scorpio van, was found some distance away from the multi-storey residence of Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries.

Read: 74-year-old auto driver receives financial help of 24 lakhs through crowd funding

The Crime Branch of Mumbai police is conducting probe, he said.

Meanwhile, a probe into the matter is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies)